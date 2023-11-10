Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,974,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,443,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after purchasing an additional 739,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

