James C. Smith Sells 15,083 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IT opened at $401.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.00 and its 200 day moving average is $343.21. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $403.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

