James C. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,229,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $401.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.21. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $403.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after buying an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

