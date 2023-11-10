Jason J. Winkler Sells 5,656 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $308.80 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.76 and a twelve month high of $311.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

