Jay D. Burchfield Sells 1,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $978.14 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $982.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $927.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $932.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

