JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $13.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s previous close.

TGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGI

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $760.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.33.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 339,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 87,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 943,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 396,651 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.