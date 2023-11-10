JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBER. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

UBER stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

