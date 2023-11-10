Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading Down 11.1%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 253,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 723,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 17.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 96.5% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,611 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 4,651,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,920 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,899,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 777,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 641,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.