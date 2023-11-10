Kim R. Cocklin Sells 12,500 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $111.29 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

