Leerink Partnrs Comments on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.19) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.99). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.01. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.