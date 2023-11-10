Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.77). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $348.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.65. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 1,888,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,506,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.