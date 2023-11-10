Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 63.5% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 2,939,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $569,703,000 after buying an additional 103,895 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 31,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average is $179.80. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

