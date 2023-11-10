LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18,000.00 and last traded at $18,000.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,099.99.

LICT Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17,247.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17,811.63.

Get LICT alerts:

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported $294.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.