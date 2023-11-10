Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Down 0.4%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.65 and last traded at C$11.65. Approximately 3,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

Los Andes Copper Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 10.31.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.0305496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

