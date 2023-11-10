Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Trading Down 23.9%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 23.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 61,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 73,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Lottery.com Trading Down 23.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 682.32%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

