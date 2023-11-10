Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Trading Down 23.9%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 23.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 61,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 73,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Lottery.com Trading Down 23.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.09.
Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 682.32%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Lottery.com
About Lottery.com
Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.
Featured Articles
