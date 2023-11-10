LPL Financial LLC Acquires 15,241 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.80% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 828.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $48.73.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

