LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.