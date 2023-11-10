LPL Financial LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $65.48 and a 1 year high of $77.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

