LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $581,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $3,618,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 236.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,217 shares of company stock worth $7,017,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $579.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.56. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $481.99 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

