LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.69% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JIGB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 514.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 123,158 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,505.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

JIGB stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.