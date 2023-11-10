LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,556 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.69% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEAD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 866.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

