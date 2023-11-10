LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $304.75.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.34). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UI. StockNews.com downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UI

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.