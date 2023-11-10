LPL Financial LLC Sells 13,261 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $51.19.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

