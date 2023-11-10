LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.