LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,073 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after acquiring an additional 325,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after acquiring an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169,609 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $34.48 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

