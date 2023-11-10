Lundin Mining Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight Capital raised Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.03.

TSE LUN opened at C$8.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

