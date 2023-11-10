MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MarineMax worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.59.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

