Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.72.

MRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $299.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.52% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

