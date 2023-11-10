Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.77 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

