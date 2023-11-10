M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.07

Shares of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.07 and traded as low as $14.50. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 1,397 shares.
M&F Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.
M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.
About M&F Bancorp
M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than M&F Bancorp
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.