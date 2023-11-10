M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.07

Shares of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.07 and traded as low as $14.50. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 1,397 shares.

M&F Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

