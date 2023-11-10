Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $360.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.