Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 15.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 295,478 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 151.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,269 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 303,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 37,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $360.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

