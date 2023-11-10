Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $360.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.49 and its 200 day moving average is $328.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

