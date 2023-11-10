Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 295,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 151.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,269 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 303,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,188,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 37,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 310,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,750,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $360.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.45. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

