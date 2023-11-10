Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Mission Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.