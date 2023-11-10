Mizuho Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.68. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.