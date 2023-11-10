Morgan Stanley Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $214.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $214.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

