Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Trading Up 9.3%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Nanoco Group Stock Up 9.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

About Nanoco Group

(Get Free Report)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.