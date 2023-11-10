National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2024 earnings at $16.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$302.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.27 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSY. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.88.

goeasy Price Performance

goeasy stock opened at C$128.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.83. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

