National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

BBU opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -365.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -624.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,073,000 after buying an additional 1,006,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,467,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after acquiring an additional 686,614 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

