National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NHI. Wedbush initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

Shares of NHI stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,920.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

