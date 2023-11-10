Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $2.20

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.20 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.31% from the stock’s current price.

KIND has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Nextdoor Price Performance

NYSE KIND opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $546.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

