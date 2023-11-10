Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,982 shares of company stock valued at $16,594,628. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nutanix by 57.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.