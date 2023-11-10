Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.98

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as low as $9.29. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 627,317 shares traded.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.