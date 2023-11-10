Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.98

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as low as $9.29. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 627,317 shares traded.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

