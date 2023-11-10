Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.37. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 1,005,597 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
