Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.37. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 1,005,597 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,615,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,570 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,213,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,916 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,105,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 222,552 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,386,000 after buying an additional 51,433 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

