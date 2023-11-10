NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $220.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

