Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Ocwen Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.10. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 22.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

