Oncolytics Biotech Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.24. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

