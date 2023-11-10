Open Lending Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $695.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Open Lending by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,806 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $17,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,429,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,336,304.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,952,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

