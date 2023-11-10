Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Get Open Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LPRO

Open Lending Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $695.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Open Lending

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,429,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,336,304.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,952,500 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 129.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.